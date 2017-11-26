There were no injuries as Thunder Bay firefighters battled a blaze at a local paper mill on Sunday.

Firefighters were called to the Resolute mill on Neebing Avenue just after 11:30 a.m. Sunday with reports of a fire in an underground dump bin.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue district chief John Russak said Resolute staff had started fire suppression efforts from above-ground prior to firefighters' arrival.

"We took over," he said. "The dump bin's all underground, into a conveyor tunnel, so we went down there and finished putting that out."

Firefighters were on the scene for about two hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.