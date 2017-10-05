Thunder Bay firefighters spent 18 hours on Wednesday dealing with a structural fire at Resolute Forest Products on Neebing Avenue. (Kris Ketonen/CBC)

Thunder Bay firefighters spent 18 hours battling a wood chip fire at a local paper mill on Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to Resolute Forest Products on Neebing Avenue just before 8 a.m. with reports of a wood chip storage silo on fire.

A bearing in an auger had overheated inside the silo, causing the wood chips to ignite, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue said in a media release.

Firefighters remained on scene for the next 18 hours suppressing the fire as Resolute employees moved wood ships out of the silo with front-end loaders.

There were no injuries, and damage to the silo was minimal, the fire department said.