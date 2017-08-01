The story of an injured baled eagle rescued earlier this month from a Sandy Lake First Nation landfill has come to an unfortunate end.

Ella Linklater — one of the Sandy Lake residents who removed the eagle from the landfill and arranged to have it taken to a Kenora animal rehabilitation centre — said the eagle died of its wounds on Sunday morning.

Linklater said the eagle's leg was injured after becoming wrapped up in fishing line, and the wound had become infected.

"It was really deep in his leg," she said of the fishing line. "The infection couldn't be stopped. It got into his bones and his blood, and it just couldn't be stopped."

Rescued July 19

Linklater — who runs the Sandy Lake Dog Rescue — and some fellow Sandy Lake residents rescued the eagle from the landfill on July 19. It had been there for some time, and was unable to fly.

When she heard about the eagle's death on Sunday morning, Linklater said she was "heartbroken."

"I was tearing up for a bit," she said. "I was sorry that he couldn't be helped."

Linklater also praised the work done at Iggy's animal rehabilitation centre in Kenora, where the eagle spent its final days.

"He was taken care of for about a week-and-a-half, which I'm grateful for," she said.

Would do it again

Her fellow rescuers were upset, too, Linklater said, as the plan was for the eagle to be brought back to Sandy Lake if it had recovered so they could all help release it back into the wild.

"We tried," she said. "I probably would do it all over again, if another came to me."

"Any animal that would come to me, I would always try to help them, for sure."