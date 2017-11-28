Hydro One customers who live in remote communities in northwestern Ontario could soon see a rate increase on their monthly bills starting from May of next year.

According to Hydro One spokesperson Tiziana Baccega Rosa, the company has put in its application to the Ontario Energy Board and will be holding a public meeting near the end of this month.

"Currently [for] remote customers, rates have been stable for about 10 years," she said. "In fact, they are lower than the rate of inflation."

Hydro One currently serves approximately "21 communities in the most northern parts of Ontario," Rosa said. However, since the company does not generate profit from this part of the business, she said a rate increase would allow them to work on projects that need to be completed in the communities while facilitating growth in the north and making sure services are reliable.

Rosa said the company is "currently looking at an increase of 1.8 per cent which equates to $1.55 on each monthly bill for the next five years." She added that rates for government customers in the north would also go up if the increase is approved.

Rosa said a public consultation is scheduled to take place on Wednesday Nov, 29 at the Victoria Inn and customers are encouraged to provide their feedback in person, online or through the phone.