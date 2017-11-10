This year at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month, Canadians all over the world will pay tribute to the fallen soldiers and the brave veterans who have fought for our country and our freedom.

And in northwestern Ontario, things will be no different.

Here is a list of some of the Remembrance Day ceremonies that will take place around the region on Nov. 11:

Thunder Bay — Fort William Gardens 10:45 a.m.

Thunder Bay — Fort William First Nation Ceremony 10:15 a.m. at the Mount McKay Cenotaph

Atikokan — Atikokan Royal Canadian Legion 10:30 a.m.

Dryden — Dryden Royal Canadian Legion 10 a.m.

Fort Frances — Cenotaph at Fort Frances cemetery 10: 50 a.m.

Kenora — Kenora Royal Canadian Legion Auditorium 10: 30 a.m.

Keewatin — St. Louis School 10:30 a.m.

Rainy River — Rainy River Royal Canadian Legion 11 a.m.

Red Lake — Red Lake Royal Canadian Legion 10:15 a.m.

Sioux Lookout — Sioux Lookout Royal Canadian Legion 10:30 a.m., will start with a parade to the cenotaph