Township of Red Rock receives $25 million for new sewage treatment plant

Residents in Red Rock and the Nipigon Bay area will soon benefit from a new state-of-the-art sewage treatment plant thanks to a multi-million dollar funding announcement made by the provincial and federal governments on Friday morning.

The Water Pollution Control Plant project is expected to cost a total of $25.71 million, with the federal government contributing up to $8.57 million and the province contributing approximately $17.14 million.

"It's nothing we could fix ourselves, or afford to fix ourselves, and the provincial and federal governments stepped in, and we're going to have the state-of-the-art sewage treatment plant when they're finished," Red Rock mayor Gary Nelson told CBC News.

He said the township needs a new sewage plant in order to bring the sewage waste up to provincial and federal standards, as the current facility is 50 years old.

"Investments like this one ... are helping ensure that northern communities like Red Rock remain strong and vibrant and provide a high quality of life, while also contributing to cleaner waterways and a healthier environment," the minister of employment, workforce development and labour, Patty Hajdu said in a media statement on Friday.

Once the project is complete, the Township of Red Rock will be in compliance with the exiting government regulations as well as federal water quality regulations that will be enforced starting in 2030.



