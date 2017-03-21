Trustees with the Superior Greenstone District School Board will be in Red Rock Wednesday to hear from stakeholders about the potential closure of the local school.

David Tamblyn, the board's Director of Education, said senior administration has recommended to trustees that the school close in June.

"The student population is now down to about 11 students," Tamblyn said. "So it's really difficult for us to offer a really comprehensive program for those students when there's so few of them, and they're spread across eight grades."

Red Rock Public School sits next to St. Hilary School, part of the Superior North Catholic District School Board, and Tamblyn estimates they have about 85 students.

If the plan to close Red Rock School is approved, Tamblyn said students would be bussed to Nipigon, about a 15-minute drive from Red Rock.

"So, we're looking at what our options might be for the future of the school, and that includes bussing the students to Nipigon where they would attend George O'Neill Public School."

Tamblyn said although the final decision rests with the trustees, they will continue to listen to other options.

"Now, listening to delegations, another option might come up that might appeal to the trustees," he said, "but the recommendation of senior administration has been to close the school."