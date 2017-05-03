One community along the North Shore of Lake Superior hopes it has enough interest from homeowners to expand natural gas service.

Union Gas already provides service to the town of Red Rock, but another 70 properties along a side road and Highway 628 are without service.

And a recent push from the province to expand natural gas services has the company looking at possibilities, said Nick Klip, northwest district manager for Union Gas.

"There are ones that we have looked at in the past, so we're sort of sharpening our pencils and taking a look at it," Klip said.

The Township of Red Rock sent a letter to homeowners, saying if 75 per cent of the 70 residences— and one business— along the highway sign up to convert natural gas, the flat fee for the hookup would be $7,500.

Union Gas has said it's looking into opportunities to expanding natural gas service along Highway 628 outside of Red Rock, Ont. (Google Maps)

The company will supply 30 metres of secondary gas line to each residence, with a cost of $45 per metre after that.

But Klip cautions against over-optimism.

"Now, we don't have anything that's going to happen this year. It's an ongoing process that we look at on a regular basis," he said.

The town said it is currently soliciting a commitment from each property owner, and expects to have results by May 31.