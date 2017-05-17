A number of parcels of land could soon be on the market in Red Rock, Ont., after lands formerly owned by the mill have now had liens removed from them.

When Norampac shuttered the doors of the Red Rock Mill in 2006, all of the properties were put together on one PIN number, perhaps to make it easier to sell the mill. This meant that a lien put on the mil property by both the provincial and federal governments made it impossible to split the 20 different properties apart for sale.

"Now that the liens have been removed, the transfer of the main mill property can be transferred to the township," said Kal Pristanski, the CAO of Red Rock.

"Of course, Red Rock being land poor is now allowing us to do possible future developments for lots, and certainly water lots in the front of the town."

The provincial government removed its liens on the Red Rock mill site some time ago, Pristanski said, and the federal government only recently removed its liens.

'Mill owned everything'

"It means that the town now has some land in Red Rock. In most mill towns, the mill owned everything," he said.

Since the mill owned nearly the whole town, there is a large variety of lots and lands that are now in municipal hands.

"Lots that are basically spread out throughout the township. So, some are residential lots, some of them are just tracts of land surrounding the township. But certainly the ones in town are the ones that we are really looking at because future development is something that we're always looking at."

Pristanski said the holdings also include the 'mountain' that surrounds Red Rock, which also has hiking trails on it.

He said the township is not taking hold of the mill property itself, which is owned by a private developer from Sault Ste. Marie.