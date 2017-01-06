The paint is peeling, the windows leak and the front stairs might be rickety, but Don Evans thinks the old Red Rock Inn has lots of potential.

Evans has been working for months on the old building, which is perhaps the largest building in the northwestern Ontario community of 800.

He's been scrubbing toilets, floors and trying to organize all of the mess that was scattered throughout the three-storey building, that has been more or less vacant for the past half dozen years.

"It's become kind of a passion. I mean, If it's let go, then it's beyond salvage," said Evans.

"If pipes freeze and it all comes down, then it's beyond repair. You're going to have a shell."

Evans has found rooms that have not been renovated for nearly 40 years. In contrast, one wing of the inn was remodelled just a few years ago.

He said contractors who stayed in the building recently had debris scattered throughout the building.

Evans said his goal is to get the building remodelled, and used for a new purpose, other than an inn.

One of the old rooms at the Red Rock Inn. This room, on the inn's second floor, has not been updated for decades. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

Most of the kitchen equipment in the inn still functions, he said. Perhaps what might be the biggest repair, is a new boiler for the building's heating.

Evans lived in Red Rock from the mid 1950s until the early 1960s. His father was the mill manager, and he lived at the inn when he first moved to the community.

"When we first moved here, living down in those first rooms, being nine years old and just tearing the place up. We were driving the housekeepers and the servers nuts, you've got five kids running around, it was quite the thing."

Evans said he hopes the community can get behind the idea of restoring the building. He said it's a cornerstone of the tightly-knit community.

Don Evans looks over one of the original cooler doors in the kitchen at the Red Rock Inn. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

"Red Rock, I'd say there are three things that cemented those that lived here that remember, that kept everyone together. One was the mill, of course. The rec centre, and the inn. The mill's gone, the rec centre is on the edge and this one here, who knows."

"It was a gathering of so many groups and meetings and memorable events."

"Seeing all the people getting married, with the tin cans behind their cars, and showing up here for their receptions. It was kind of neat."