An annual summertime, musical tradition is scheduled to return to the north shore of Lake Superior this summer, but organizers with the Live From the Rock Folk Festival say they're still looking for some help.

The festival, which organizers say brings about 2,000 people to Red Rock, Ont., east of Thunder Bay, for the folk and roots music celebration is still seeking volunteers.

"We are running low for children's centre, working in the tents and volunteering with children," Paul Zanandrea, the co-volunteer coordinator for the festival told CBC News. "There's [also] the merchandise area, where you're just working in a store essentially, we're really low people there."

Aside from those roles, Zanandrea said organizers are also looking for stage hosts, security staff, set-up crew and people to help set up and do general odd-jobs during the festival.

"The more people you have, the better it is because then you're more prepared for everything," he said. "Sometimes people get sick or can't show up for various reasons so it's good to have fallbacks."

Organizers are "a little behind pace" in terms of volunteer recruitment compared to last year, Zanandrea added.

He said that anyone who signs up by the end of the day Tuesday is guaranteed a tee-shirt for their service; also, people who volunteer at least 15 hours get a free pass to the festival.

The Live From the Rock Folk Festival takes place the weekend of August 11.