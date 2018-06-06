Thunder Bay police search for man in surveillance footage after Subway restaurant robbery

Thunder Bay police are asking the public for help in identifying a male suspect who was caught on surveillance tape after a robbery on Red River Road on Wednesday morning.

Police said at around 7 a.m. a man entered the Subway restaurant on the corner of Red River Road and Junot Avenue and demanded money from the female employee.

After retrieving some cash, he fled on foot.

Police describe the male suspect as a tall, thin, 20-year-old man with black hair. He was last seen wearing a black toque, grey long sleeved shirt and a black and white plaid unbuttoned short overtop.

Anyone who can identify the man in the surveillance footage is asked to call the Thunder Bay police or Crime Stoppers.