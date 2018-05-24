Ontario Provincial Police in Red Lake are warning the public about the dangers of fentanyl and other opioids after it was found locally in a drug.

"Police were called to an occurrence a couple of months ago and as a result we sent the drugs out for testing," Sergeant Kelly Hall told CBC News, "and we can confirm that fentanyl was used as a cutting agent."

Officials released a written statement on Wednesday warning users that a combination of fentanyl and other opioids can be lethal, as the drug is about 100 times stronger than morphine and 40 times stronger than heroin.

A lethal dose of pure fentanyl is as little as two milligrams, a quantity equal to about 32 grains of table salt or seven poppy seeds.

"We also want to warn the public that if you are finding different substances and you are not sure what it is, take all precautions [because] some of this stuff is very lethal at very small quantities and I wouldn't be touching anything you find without wearing gloves and, or a mask," Hall said.

Police said drugs dealers are adding illegally obtained fentanyl to other drugs they sell, like cocaine and counterfeit oxycodone tablets, as a cutting agent in order to increase their profits. This activity is also increasing the number of overdoses and deaths.

Here are some of the symptoms of fentanyl exposure:

Difficulty walking, talking to staying awake

Blue lips or nails

Very small pupils

Cold and clammy skin

Dizziness and confusion

Extreme drowsiness

Choking, gurgling or snoring sounds

Inability to wake up, even when shaken or shouted at

Slow, weak or not breathing

According to Wednesday's statement, in the last five years more than 500 people have died in Ontario after ingesting fentanyl.

"If you have a legal prescription and are done with it or it has expired, take it to your pharmacy or contact your pharmacy about proper disposal ... because drugs that are legally obtained end up in the hands of people that aren't using them for legal purposes."

In order to increase awareness and educate the public, the OPP are encouraging everyone to visit www.facethefentanyl.ca to find out more about the dangers of fentanyl.