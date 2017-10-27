It's a cliche, but one person's trash turning into somebody else's treasure holds true at the Reclaim Station in Red Lake, Ont.

The station, which operated out of a portion of a building at the Red Lake municipal landfill for years, is now shuttered. The change came as the community turned its landfill into a waste transfer station, and is now sending its trash to nearby Ear Falls, Ont.

Rhonda Bobinski Beckman, who has lived in the community for the past 30 years, said more items that could be salvageable, are simply being thrown away. Worse yet, she worries that many items could end up in the bush.

A boat in Rhonda Bobinski Beckman's yard was brought home from the Reclaim Station in Red Lake, Ont. The posts holding up the fence surrounding her garden are also from the station. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

"It's having an impact on our environment, it's having an impact on our local second hand store who is having difficultly with the influx of stuff that's coming in," she said.

On its website, the Municipality of Red Lake notes the existance of the Reclaim Station in its Waste Management Informaton Guide. A note on the top of the site states that at this time, the landfill will not accept reusable items, and the municipality is working towards the final closure of its landfill site.

The bikes that line Rhonda Bobinski Beckman's fence are mainly from the Reclaim Station at the Red Lake, Ont. landfill site. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

Bobinski said she has acquired many items from the reclaim station over the years, including a boat (and it does float), furniture, bicycles, and many small knicknacks.

"For me, I'm such a scavenger. I'm such a raven, that for it to the thrown away, I can't comprehend that. Because there is so much that people need, and so much that can be reused."

"I've been a scavenger there for 30 years. I've been shopping at the dump for a long time."