Ontario Provincial police officers in Red Lake, Ont. are asking the public for any information in the investigation of a deceased man found on Oct. 29.

OPP released a written statement on Monday saying they were called to the area of Howey Street in Red Lake, Ont. regarding a dead man at approximately 11 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the statement, the North West Region Forensic Identification Unit, along with the crime unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

A post mortem examination will be conducted on Oct. 30, 2017 in Kenora, Ont.

Red Lake is located approximately 535 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont.