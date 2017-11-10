Ontario Provincial Police officers in Red Lake, Ont. say they have arrested two men in connection with the homicide of a 43-year-old man who was found dead in the area of Howey Street.

43-year-old John MacDougall of Red Lake, Ont. was located outside in the Norseman Heritage Park on Howey Street at approximately 11 a.m. on Oct. 29, according to police.

Officials said 26-year-old Andrew Rae and 31-year-old Jason Kakekagumick, both from Red Lake, were arrested and charged with second degree murder.

According to a written statement, Rae was arrested and charged on Nov. 7, while Kakekagumick was arrested in Dryden on Nov. 9.

Both men appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on Nov. 10.