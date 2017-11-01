Ontario Provincial Police in Red Lake, Ont. say the case of a man they found dead in the area of Howey Street has now been confirmed as a homicide.

OPP released a written statement on Monday asking for the public's assistance in the investigation into a deceased man found on Oct. 29 at approximately 11 a.m.

Officials said members of the Red Lake Ontario Provincial Police, North West Region Forensic Identification Unit, Emergency Response Team, along with the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information relating to the case is asked to contact the Red Lake OPP or Crime Stoppers.