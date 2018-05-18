OPP charge Red Lake, Ont. man with child pornography after internet investigation

Ontario Provincial police officers in Red Lake, Ont. say they have charged a 35-year-old man with child pornography after a "lengthy internet investigation."

Police said on May 16, 2018 they executed a search warrant at a residence in the Municipality of Red Lake and seized multiple computer devices.

According to a written release on Friday, a 35-year-old man has been charged with making child pornography, possession of child pornography, making it available and accessing it.

The accused remains in custody and the investigation is currently ongoing.