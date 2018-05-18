Skip to Main Content
OPP charge Red Lake, Ont. man with child pornography after internet investigation

Notifications

OPP charge Red Lake, Ont. man with child pornography after internet investigation

Ontario Provincial police officers in Red Lake, Ont. say they have charged a 35-year-old man with child pornography after a "lengthy internet investigation."

Police executed a search warrant and seized numerous computer devices

CBC News ·
Red Lake OPP have charged a 35-year-old man with child pornography after they executed a search warrant on May 16 and seized a number of computer devices. (Dave Chidley/CBC)

Ontario Provincial police officers in Red Lake, Ont. say they have charged a 35-year-old man with child pornography after a "lengthy internet investigation."

Police said on May 16, 2018 they executed a search warrant at a residence in the Municipality of Red Lake and seized multiple computer devices.

According to a written release on Friday, a 35-year-old man has been charged with making child pornography, possession of child pornography, making it available and accessing it.

The accused remains in custody and the investigation is currently ongoing.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us