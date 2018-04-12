Red Lake airport receives $10 million in funding to refurbish runway, taxiways

Red Lake's airport will overhaul its runway and taxiways thanks to funding from the federal government.

The $10 million is from Transport Canada's Airports Capital Assistance Program, and will also allow the airport to resurface the apron where planes park at the airport's terminal building, the federal government said in a media release issued Thursday.

"The Red Lake airport continues to be an important economic driver in the area and region," said Phil Vinet, Red Lake mayor. "This runway project will ensure that our airport continues to be a regional transportation hub in the movement of passengers and freight."

Vinet said work will likely begin later this month.

The funding was announced Thursday.