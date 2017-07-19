It's growing season at the Growing Season in Thunder Bay, Ont.

The Growing Season Juice Collective on Algoma Street has just launched a new eatery called Rebel Salad, which builds on the health food restaurant's build-your-own-salad concept.

It allows customers to choose from a list of possible salad ingredients, ranging from raw, roasted and marinated vegetables to rice, avocados and sides such as bread and chips.

Build your own salad grew so popular, it outgrew the Growing Season, according Jelena Psenicnik, who co-owns the business with Sara Boyer and Amy Kelterborn.

"We are limited by the space we have, and as much as we wanted to offer more options, there was a limit to actually what we could serve in the space," Psenicnik said. "Build-your-own kind of took on a life of its own."

Business is growing

The Growing Season still offers build your own salad, but Rebel Salad offers a larger selection of ingredients.

The arrival of Rebel Salad is a sign of growth for the Growing Season, which has been in business for eight years, Psenicnik said, adding "We've been so touched by how it took off."

"When we first opened Growing Season, we didn't ever think that anybody would choose tofu or anything that sounded too veggie or too, I don't know — I want to use the word 'hipster,'" she said.

But the business has been growing steadily to the point of outgrowing its space, she said.

The owners love their Bay and Algoma neighbourhood, so a second location in the same neighbourhood seemed like the right choice, she added.

The restaurant opened Tuesday at the corner of Bay and Secord Streets.