Royal Bank of Canada has donated funds to the Fort William First Nation Education Department for the second year in a row.

The donation was part of the RBC Foundation's Royal Eagles Backpack Program and allowed the department to purchase and distribute 300 backpacks, lunch kits and school supplies to students.

The department held a Back to School Registration night on Monday at the Fort William First Nation community centre, where parents and guardians received a backpack, lunch kit and school supplies for their children.

"With the high costs of getting ready for returning to school for families, we look forward to hosting this night every year and seeing the smiles on the children's faces as they select their backpack and school supplies," education manager Myra Bannon said in a press release.

"It's important for us to assist the community in a meaningful manner and reduce the stress of back to school shopping."