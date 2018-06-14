The City of Thunder Bay wants to make sure people have the information needed to deal with unwanted rodents that have become a greater concern to residents over the past few years.

On Wednesday the city, in partnership with the health unit, launched a public education campaign aimed at controlling the rat population.

The education campaign, which includes online information and pamphlets aimed at homeowners, is in response to a growing number of reports of rats in residential areas, said Lee Sieswerda, the manager of environmental health programs with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit.

"Of course there's always been a certain number of rats in the city, because we're a transportation hub," he said.

"But prior to late 2016 it was very rare for the health unit to receive complaints about rats."

However, reports started trickling in in 2016, Sieswerda said, prompting the health unit to start tracking them and actively encouraging residents to report problems

"Basically now we've had reports from all over the city," he said.

Get rid of sources of food, shelter, water

It's important to make sure members of the public know what to do to prevent rats from becoming a problem on their properties or deal with the rodents if they do show up, said Jason Sherband, the city's manager of solid waste and recycling.

"Sometimes it's just little things that you can do," he said, adding that the key is to eliminate sources of food, water and shelter for rats.

"Making sure that you've got a clean yard," he said. "Sometimes it's just as simple as a messy yard — debris, long grass, piles of wood."

Keeping yards free of things like dog waste, fallen fruit or pet food is also important to avoid attracting rats, he said, adding that homeowners should also make sure that bird feeders and compost bins are well maintained.

Health risk considered low

Although rats can spread disease, the public health risk is currently low, Sieswerda said, and the focus is on encouraging residents to be proactive to make sure the population stays under control.

And even one rat sighting is cause for concern. Since rats like to stay out of sight and breed quickly, if one of the rodent's is spotted, its a safe bet that plenty more are nearby, he said.

"If you see one [rat]... there's almost certainly dozens more."

More information about rat control and the new brochure can be found at thunderbay.ca/ratprevention.