Be Rare Be You, that's the message Julia Alton is hoping to spread throughout Thunder Bay, Ont. and the rest of Canada on February 28, 2018 for Rare Disease Day.

Alton is the Executive Director at the Canadian Fabry Association (CFA) and lives in the northwestern Ontario city with the rare disease known as Fabry.

"It's an invisible disease, meaning you don't have any signs or features of the disease that you can see," Alton said in an interview with Lisa Laco for CBC Thunder Bay's Superior Morning, but "you can get something called a Fabry crisis, so what happens is you get a lot of pain...in different areas of your body," with no warning signs or symptoms beforehand.

She said about 500 people in Canada live with Fabry and 1 in 12 Canadians are affected with a rare disease. Which is why she feels it's important for individuals to not only be aware of their own differences, but to embrace it and advocate for it.

"We are all rare in our own way [and] you don't have to have a rare disease to be rare. It's about being unique...and just being you, and that's empowerment," Alton said.

She said individuals suffering from rare diseases can often get caught up in their negative thoughts and fears of the unknown. So, as a way to empower, raise awareness and fundraise, Alton created a campaign known as Be Rare Be You.

"I partnered with a company in the States and they have something called manifestation tattoos," Alton continued, "so manifestation means to really envision and believe and make what you want to happen in your life. That's the idea around it."

As someone living with Fabry, Executive Director Julie Alton created the Be Rare, Be You campaign to show that everyone is unique and those sufferring from a rare disease should focus their life on the things they can control and feel empowered by their differences. (Julie Alton / Canadian Fabry Association)

Alton originally started the project as a local initiative to spread the message and fundraise for the Thunder Bay Canadian Fabry Association, however the idea quickly grew, gaining international attention and popularity.

"I've had a lot of support from the community [and] it's a global campaign, so I have Fabry Australia involved, some of the rare disease associations around the world and a lot of biotech companies are supporting the campaign," Alton explained.

With the CFA's head office located right in Thunder Bay, Alton said she's received just as much local attention as she has internationally, with companies like the Sleeping Giant Brewery, Sweet North Bakery and The Sal participating by promoting and selling the tattoos on Wednesday, January 24 and Thursday, January 25.

"We have LU Athletics, so a lot of the athletes will be wearing the tattoos," Alton said.

This year, on February 28 Alton said the City of Thunder Bay will recognize it as Rare Disease Day and she hopes organizations and businesses around the Lakehead will also embrace the cause by wearing the tattoo and showcasing it through social media.

"We will have all the Ontario MPP's be wearing Be Rare Be You tattoos at Queen's Park," Alton said.

Tattoos are $5 each and can also be purchased through the Canadian Fabry Association site.