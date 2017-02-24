A Thunder Bay resident has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and sentenced in the killing of a 46-year-old man at a north side Thunder Bay apartment complex in 2014.

Randel Wabasse was sentenced to eight years in prison in Thunder Bay Superior Court on Wednesday for the killing of Adam Nicodemus Beaver at Andras Court.

Wabasse had originally been charged with second degree murder.

Of his eight year sentence, Wabasse will serve four years in prison due to credit for time spent in custody.

He was designated a dangerous offender and will be subject to additional supervision and conditions for 10 years upon his release.