A 33-year-old Fort Frances, Ont. man turned himself into police earlier this week after Ontario Provincial Police officers in Rainy River asked for the public's help in locating a driver that had reportedly struck a taxi cab on Sunday.

On Dec. 17 at around 5 a.m. officers at the Rainy River detachment said they responded to a motor vehicle collision in the 200 Block of Sixth Street West in Fort Frances.

Police said a pick up truck struck a taxi cab and fled the scene.

According to a written statement, the driver of the taxi cab suffered minor injuries in the collision.

The 33-year-old northwestern Ontario man was charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident and possession of a controlled substance.