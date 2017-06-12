People in the Rainy River district will have better access to mental health and addictions treatment when a new health centre opens in Fort Frances, Ont., this fall.

Mino Ayaa Ta Win will house two detox beds and eight residential treatment beds, the executive director of the Fort Frances Tribal Area Health Services told CBC.

The residential program will last 28 days and be based on Indigenous cultural teachings, Calvin Morrisseau said.

It will serve the Rainy River District, including 10 area First Nations.

The program is needed because Rainy River lacks the resources of larger centres, Morrisseau said. .

"In the last while, with the complexity of the addictions that are currently happening – we've experienced a number of deaths in our area directly associated with addictions – we felt that our current outpatient treatment program was not meeting the needs," he added.

The new residential program will serve people dealing with drug or alcohol addictions or both, Morrisseau said.

Treatment will incorporate land-based practices such as sweat lodges and walks in nature, he said.

The province is investing $2 million in the project over five years.

Morrisseau's organization has entered into a lease with the First Nation that purchased the facility, he said, and it's currently doing renovations and building a new roundhouse.

Staff will be going through training over the summer, he added, and the facility could be ready to welcome its first clients as early as September.