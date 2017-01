Ontario Provincial Police are reporting that two teenage girls that were reported missing Thursday morning have been found safe.

In a written release issued early Thursday afternoon, Rainy River District OPP said that Teagan Copenace, 16, and and Hailey Mathe-Bull, 14, were both located in Fort Frances, Ont.

Police asked for the public's help in finding the girls after they went missing Wednesday in Fort Frances's downtown area.