Legislation expected to be introduced Thursday in the House of Commons will pave the way for recreational marijuana use in Canada, but a business in Fort Frances, Ont., has already capitalized on Canada's medical marijuana laws.

The Rainy River Cannabis Collective has operated out of its downtown Fort Frances location since January of this year.

"A lot of people we work with are on very horrible medications, very addictive medications, and they want an alternative," said Angela Olson, who owns the business, along with her husband, Brad.

"We're more focussed on a realistic prescription, and what's actually successful and going to get the patient off of their opiates."

"We do everything you can do in a normal clinic," she said.

Patients must be 18 years of age just to enter into the store, while they need to be 25 to get an appointment at the clinic.

"The doctor discusses the preferred delivery method. Do they smoke the flower, do they want to eat oils or edibles? Depending on their consumption, their preferred way of receiving the medicine, we come up with a prescription that is applicable."

She said patients require a referral from another physician, or test results, like an MRI, to explain their need for the prescription. Physicians in the clinic do a 15 or 30-minute consultation, and can also order standard medical tests, if required.

Grow your own

Olson said her husband Brad is a "master grower," and can help patients of the clinic grow their own medicine, or the collective can be designated as a grower, if patients are unable to do so themselves.

The company has a facility set up in a former school in nearby Stratton.

The Rainy River Cannabis Collective is a medical marijuana clinic in Fort Frances, Ont. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

Olson said because the regulations for medical marijuana are federal, customers for the collective can be anywhere in Canada.

"Because it's a federal program through Health Canada, we're able to do appointments through Facetime and Skype. So, we're able to help people coast to coast."

She said there are 472 customers alone in British Columbia, plus patients in Manitoba, and across Ontario, and interest has come from as far away as Nova Scotia.

"We really look at this as wanting to be full-service. This is not a prescription mill. We don't just want your money and say, 'see you later, there's the door.' This is really about changing people's lives and offering all the services that makes everyone successful in every stage of your health journey."

Downtown location

As for being located in a small community in northwestern Ontario, Olson said that was so her husband could be closer to his family.

She said for the most part, the business has been welcomed.

"99.9 per cent are so grateful, and they're so excited we're here. We had one gentleman who wasn't too stoked, but that's OK. The way I look at it is if you don't agree with medical cannabis, that's OK, everyone can have their opinion. You probably weren't going to be a customer anyway. But, for the people who do need it, and the people who do want it, they deserve access."

Olson said the key is ensuring that the business operates within the current legislation.

"The town is very receptive, the community is very receptive. I think that by being appropriate and being respectful of the community, and having the desire to build it up and not tear it down, that's why they want us here."