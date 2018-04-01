Rain garden rebates are once again available for Thunder Bay residents who take steps to cut down on water runoff.

EcoSuperior is offering up to $500 to people who install a rain garden on their property, and either attend a rain garden workshop or complete an online tutorial.

Rain gardens are landscaped areas that soak up runoff from hard surfaces like roofs or paved areas. The water is absorbed into the soil, instead of directed into a storm drain that empties into local streams.

The rebates cover a number of rain garden-related expenses, such as appropriate flowers and plants, soil and edging materials (such as flagstone, metal or plastic).

EcoSuperior says more information is available at its website.