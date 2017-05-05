A change in how railroads are taxed for their tracks in northern Ontario will boost the bottom line for many communities in the region.
The change was announced as part of the provincial budget.
Councillors in some communities, including Fort Frances, have asked for changes in railway taxation for years.
Schreiber should collect an additional $4,000 a year, said Don McArthur, the CAO in Schreiber.
"Unfortunately, it is an odd thing that we don't have an awful amount of railway acreage in the Municipality of Schreiber, although we are a railroad town," he said.
It's important to ensure the taxation is not too high, as the industry contributes a lot to the economy in the community, McArthur said.
"I think it's important that the railroads are taxed fairly in comparison to other businesses, and other means of transportation," he added. "I think it's important that municipalities benefit equally from them."
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.