John Rafferty has withdrawn from the upcoming provincial election due to a medical issue.

The provincial NDP made the announcement on Friday morning. Rafferty was the party's nominee for the June 2018 Ontario election in the Thunder Bay-Atikokan riding.

However, the NDP said Rafferty has been recently diagnosed with a "serious medical condition," and has begun treatment. He's therefore unable to continue as a candidate.

A new candidate nomination process will now take place, the NDP said. Details will come at a later date.

Rafferty was an MP for the New Democrats in the Thunder Bay-Rainy River riding from 2008 to 2015, when he was defeated by Liberal Don Rusnak.