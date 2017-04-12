Rabbit and hare hunters in northwestern Ontario have a little longer to hunt this spring despite recent changes.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has restored rabbit and hare hunting seasons in Wildlife Management Units (WMU) 1-50 and 53-59 for the remainder of the 2017 season — effective April 11, 2017 through June 15, 2017.
The OMNRF recently shortened the season for snowshoe hare, European hare and cottontail rabbits to March 31.
But ministry spokesperson Jolanta Kowalski says after hearing concerns from stakeholders, the Minister has amended the regulation for 2017 to allow hare and rabbit hunting to continue until the original June 15 close.
However, the new, shortened season will be in effect starting in 2018.
