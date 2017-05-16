One of the most well-known provincial parks in northwestern Ontario will see some changes as Quetico Provincial Park embarks on its next management plan.

The park, classified as a wilderness park, has a moratorium on mechanized travel. That includes electric trolling motors, with a few exceptions.

"Currently, motorized guiding is permitted on 20 lakes by members of Lac La Croix First Nation's Guides Assocation," said Trevor Gibb, Quetico's superintendent.

"This plan proposes a reduction to nine lakes in the west end of the park."

Gibb said the change is to keep the park as natural as possible. The moratorium on additional lakes is expected to have minimal impact on the guides, as some of the lakes are difficult to access, and already see minimal use.

Quetico Provincial Park is one of the largest wilderness parks accessible by road in northwestern Ontario.

The updated park plan will also confirm that float planes can only be used in the park on four lakes with the Lac La Croix Guides Association, and on two lakes for commercial aircraft.

Gibb said the reason for the aircraft access is to allow visitors into southern reaches of the park, who would otherwise have to travel through the United States to get into Quetico.

The public is invited to make comments on the park's management plan until July 4.