Meet the baker behind the butter tarts at Quetico North
Commonly referred to as Helen's butter tarts, the baker behind the sugary concoction has been baking thousands of them every year at Quetico North since the 90s.
Helen Rynnanen has been baking butter tarts for 30 years
In the middle of Highway 11, about 200 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ont. is an old gas station and restaurant called Quetico North. For the past 30 years, travellers from all over northwestern Ontario, Canada and even the United States have made sure to stopped by to try their butter tarts.
Last year, Helen Ryynanen made a total of 14,460 butter tarts and she continues to make thousands every year.