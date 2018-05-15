Two hunters have been fined a total of $7,000 and were given hunting licence suspensions over illegally killing a moose in northwestern Ontario, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) said.

The fines and suspensions stem from an incident in September 2014, when a man from Quebec and a second, unidentified hunter were hunting together on Pikitigushi Road, near Armstrong.

While driving, the hunters saw a bull moose along the road. The Quebec hunter stopped the truck, and the second hunter exited the vehicle, stood on the road, and fired two shots at the moose, which was also standing on the road, the ministry said.

Case heard in Thunder Bay

There were also two men in a vehicle on the roadway between the shooter and moose when the shots were taken, a media release stated.

Conservation officers spoke with the two men as they were removing the animal from the bush; the subsequent court case was heard in Thunder Bay on May 2, 2018.

The Quebec hunter received a $2,000 fine and he was prohibited from hunting big game in Ontario for two years over possession of an illegally-killed bull moose.

The second hunter received a $5,000 fine and five-year hunting suspension, and a one-year suspended sentence for shooting from a roadway.

The second hunter had a previous conviction for careless hunting, the MNRF said.