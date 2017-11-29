Thunder Bay's latest weapon in the battle against potholes is now being tested on city roads, and it's getting a thumbs up from one of its newly trained operators.

The Python 5000 was recently purchased by the city at a cost of $350,000. It mechanically fills cracks and crevices in the roads, doing work that used to require three manual labourers.

"Now that I've driven it and operated it, I think it is going to do Thunder Bay a good service. I'm really impressed, actually," said Rick Gillis, who's been using the machine for about a week now.

"The safety aspect of it is a lot better. We're not walking behind a vehicle anymore," said Gillis.

Safety was one of the city's motivations for purchasing the machine. The operator can control the mechanical functions from inside the cab.

The working part of the machine uses compressed air to blast debris out of potholes, before filling them with asphalt and then compacting the material using a roller.

The machine is attracting a lot of attention, said Brad Adams, the city's manager of roads.

"First off, there's not many of these [working] within Canada," said Brad Adams, "so it's kind of unique that way."

Adams said although the machine allows the city to fill potholes with fewer labourers, it shouldn't replace workers.

"We have other maintenance activities that need to be done as well, so those people will be assigned different areas, or different tasks," he said.