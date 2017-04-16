Each Easter, Ukrainian-Canadians gather around jars of brightly coloured dye, sheets of beeswax and flickering candles to practice the traditional art of making Easter eggs, known as pysanky.

In early April, close to 70 people in Thunder Bay, Ont., gathered at a workshop organized by the local branch of the League of Ukrainian Canadians to practice this delicate art, which has stood the test of time.

Raya Puchalski works on a traditional Ukrainian pysanka (or Easter egg) at a workshop organized by the League of Ukrainian Canadians in Thunder Bay, Ont. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

"[Pysanky] originated back in pagan times in many of the Slavic countries," said Cathy Paroschy-Harris, who led the workshop.

"And when you made an egg for somebody, or for yourself, it was basically a talisman, or a wish of good fortune or good luck to the individual that you're giving it to."

Cathy Paroschy-Harris cleans the melted wax off an egg after it has been heated in a toaster oven. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

The eggs are decorated with symbols rich in cultural and religious meaning, she explained. Even the geometric patterns have significance. For example, lines encircling the egg represent eternity.

"So giving somebody an egg with a line that goes all the way around, is basically wishing them eternal happiness and eternal life," she said.

Yellow is usually the first colour in which an egg is dyed. The lines covered in black now will turn out white. Once this colour is set, the artist will next apply wax to anything they wish to turn out yellow before moving on to the next colour. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

Pysanky are made by drawing patterns on eggs with melted beeswax. The eggs are dyed in a series of colours from light to dark. As each layer of wax is applied it protects the colour underneath.

Once the egg has been dipped in the final colour, the layers of wax are melted off to reveal the bright patterns.

It's what Paroschy-Harris calls "the magic."