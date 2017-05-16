The Ontario SPCA is helping over 40 dogs and puppies find a new home in southern Ontario.

This latest pack arrived in Thunder Bay from Wabaseemoong Independent Nation on Monday evening en route to Sudbury.

Judy Decicco, chair of Northern Animal Services Committee, Ontario SPCA, said the large-scale transfer of dogs could only be done with the help of community partners and a host of volunteers.

"All of the volunteers are happy to be onsite today to make this project a reality and work with Wabaseemoong Independent Nation and Mishkeegogamang First Nation to find these dogs new homes," Decicco stated in a press release.

"It's heartwarming to see the communities and partners working together to help these animals on a safe journey."

Tomorrow the team will travel to Mishkeegogamang First Nation, another community partner, and pick up approximately 30 dogs and puppies.

The dogs will then head towards Sudbury and Newmarket where they will be put up for adoption with the help of the Ontario SPCA and the Welland and District SPCA.

The groups worked on a similar project together in 2015. That transfer saw 75 dogs be relocated from Whitefish First Nation to homes in southern Ontario. The SPCA said all of those dogs were adopted.