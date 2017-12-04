Conservation officers in northwestern Ontario say they have charged and fined two men for hunting and killing a moose at a provincial park.

According to a written statement released on Dec. 4, officers from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry in Nipigon, Ont. received a tip in October of 2015 about two men transporting a dead bull moose by a boat out of Sedgman Lake Provincial Park — approximately 155 kilometres north of Geraldton.

One man from Caledon, Ont. pleaded guilty and was fined $2,000 for unlawfully attaching his moose seal to a moose killed by another person and another $1,000 for illegally hunting in a provincial park.

The second hunter, from Pain Court, also pleaded guilty and was fined $1,000 for possessing illegally killed wildlife.

Officials said an investigation determined that an unknown hunter had shot the moose in the provincial park and contacted the hunter from Caledon to place his moose validation seal on it.

The two hunters then reportedly transported the moose out of the provincial park by boat and were later found in possession of the moose's head and meat.