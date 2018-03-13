The Ontario government is giving Thunder Bay area farms a cash injection to help increase production and diversify crops.

About $994,000 in funding was announced Monday. It will go to a project being run by the Thunder Bay Agricultural Research Association and will help 23 area farms install better drainage on 1,390 acres of land; it will also fund the clearing of another 354 acres to increase available farmland.

"It extends their season, potentially, on the front end and the back end," Thunder Bay-Atikokan MPP Bill Mauro, who was at the announcement, told CBC News. "It increases the yield."

"And it does make some land that previously might not have been plantable, plantable," he said.

The funding is coming through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation.