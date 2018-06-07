Here's what you need to know when you go to the polling station for the 2018 provincial election

Residents in Ontario will be heading to their polling stations on Thursday, June 7 to decide what party will form the next provincial government.

Before voters head out to the polls, the returning officer for the Thunder Bay—Superior North electoral district is reminding people to make sure they have their voter registration card and a piece of identification with their name and address.

"Everyone that is on the list of electors should have received a card, but if you didn't, that's OK, we'll still make it easy for you to get a ballot," said Julio Gomes.

He said voters do not need to bring a photo identification, but they need to double check and make sure they are voting at the correct polling station.

"If they have their voter card, double check it," Gomes said. "Because it's polling day, they have to go to the polling location to which they are assigned."

While voters will still have the opportunity to mark their ballots with a pencil, Gomes said this election there will also be technology at the polling stations in order to "speed up the process."

"When an elector comes in, their name is scanned off an electronic data base, they're quickly given their ballot and they can go and mark their X," Gomes continued. "[Then] they take it to a tabulator operator who will scan it and that's it."

"Ideally, it should take less than a minute."

Polling stations will be open for 12 hours on Thursday, running from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.