A Thunder Bay-based Indigenous training program has received a $250,000 boost from the provincial government.

The funding for Anishinabek Employment and Training Services (AETS) was announced Thursday morning. The money will go to a new AETS training initiative, called the construction craft worker training program, which is scheduled to launch in March.

"It's a 16-week training program," said John DeGiacomo, AETS executive director. "But we also have another 16 weeks as a placement."

"They can get the theory, and then practice the theory in the workplace."

The new funding wasn't the only thing AETS was celebrating on Thursday. The organization also held a media event to celebrate the success of its personal support worker (PSW) and food service worker training (FSW) programs.

"The PSW program was 21 weeks, the FSW was shorter at seven, but we ended up delivering," DeGiacomo said. "We had 30 graduates — 16 from FSW, 14 from PSW."

"These 30 graduates are in the workforce," he said. "The good news is that they suceeded."

Hope for PSW, FSW programs to continue

DeGiacomo said AETS hopes to continue the PSW and FSW programs, and is working on obtaining the needed approvals.

"There certainly is a demand," he said. "We did submit a proposal back in the fall, and we're just waiting for approval either through the federal or provincial government."

AETS was founded in 1997, and serves nine Indigenous communities in northwestern Ontario.

"These communities represent over 8,000 First Nation citizens that look for training initiatives to help become part of the workforce," DeGiacomo said. "AETS is that medium, is that organization, that serves in helping lead the development of an Indigenous workforce."