Federal growth strategy for Northern Ontario calls for more training, business support

Workforce and entrepreneurial training, help for growing businesses, and infrastructure improvements are among the recommendations in a new economic growth strategy for Northern Ontario.

The federal government's Prosperity and Growth Strategy for Northern Ontario (PGSNO) was unveiled Monday at Thunder Bay's Lakehead University.

The strategy will be used as a blueprint to guide future government activities in the region by investing in the talent and people of northern Ontario and focusing on three key areas: supporting innovation, growing companies and building stronger communities.

"This is going to build on the investments we have made here in northern Ontario," said Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and the Minister responsible for FedNor, "so we are focusing on innovation, on communities, on talent [because] these are the ingredients we think are consistent with our government's overall economic agenda."

Developed with regional input

He said the strategy was developed after consultations with over 1,000 people including Indigenous, municipal and provincial leaders, as well as innovation and business stakeholders from across the region to "get direct feedback as to where the opportunities" and challenges were.

"We are making contributions through angel investors to invest in great ideas and companies here in northern Ontario," Bains said, "so helping companies succeed and grow to retain talent is really important."

In addition to supporting innovation and building stronger communities, the new strategy also looks at immigration and ways to bring people to northern Ontario.

"When we start to think about the potential of the north ... it's truly understanding what are our labour market needs and how do we build that capacity as a region so that we are attracting new talent, that we are growing businesses but we are also meeting our own needs in the north," said Patty Hajdu, the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour.

According to Bains, the strategy is meant to be an evolving document with the government partnering with the province, academic institutions and municipalities to enact its recommendations.