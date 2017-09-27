A Thunder Bay property owner has been fined for failing to maintain a working smoke alarm after a fire broke out in a south-side residence earlier this month.

Thunder Bay firefighters responded to a structural fire at a Mountdale Avenue residence on Sept. 16.

The fire was confined to the basement and was quickly extinguished, fire officials said. All the residents managed to escape, although two suffered minor burns, the City of Thunder Bay said in a media release.

During the subsequent investigation, it was discovered that there was no working smoke alarm in the basement of the residence.

The property owner was issued a ticket, which carries a fine of $360.