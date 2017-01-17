The chief of Grassy Narrows says both Ontario and Canada must commit to cleaning up the mercury contamination in the northern Ontario First Nation, not just further study.

Chief Simon Fobister was responding to comments today by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a town hall meeting in Fredericton, N.B.

"We're working with the province on resolving this issue," Trudeau said. "My government is committed to ending boil water advisories across this country."

But the decades-old mercury contamination at Grassy Narrows and nearby Wabaseemoong First Nations affects the food chain, poisoning the people, not the water, Fobister said.

"I'm very frustrated that two levels of government don't take the extra step further to say, after the study, we're committed to cleaning it up, no matter what the costs," he said.

Justin Trudeau spoke at a town hall meeting in Fredericton on Tuesday morning, where people in attendance asked a variety of questions. (CBC News)

A recent study by Japanese experts shows 90 per cent of the people at Grassy Narrows experience symptoms of mercury poisoning.

An Ontario-funded report last May said the mercury, dumped in the local waterways by a pulp mill in Dryden, Ont., in the 1960s and 1970s, could be cleaned up.

The report also pointed to an ongoing source of the contamination. A former worker came forward last summer to point out what he says is a hidden dump of mercury-filled barrels near the mill site.