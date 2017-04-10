The community of Dryden, Ont. will hold its first Pride event this June.

Dryden is following in the footsteps of other northwestern Ontario communities — like Kenora and Sioux Lookout — which have also started Pride celebrations, said Catherine Kiewning, the chair of the event.

Kiewning said she was initially approached with the idea last year, and now she's glad to see it becoming a reality.

"I think the community is really just ready for this kind of activity," she said. "They're ready to get Pride off the ground."

Dryden Pride will take place on June 10.

The event will include a flag raising ceremony, a march, live entertainment and family friendly activities.