A Thunder Bay musician is thrilled that his first full album has snagged him multiple nominations in the Canadian Urban Television Hip-Hop Awards.

George Palosaari, who goes by the stage name Preme, is nominated in six categories, including a best rap album nod for his album Most Wanted.



"It is mind blowing," said Palosaari, who is up against Canadian heavyweights like Drake and Classified for the prize.

"Just seeing myself alongside a guy like Drake and Classified who have impacted so many people across the globe, it's amazing for me and it just kind of inspires me to keep going and keep pushing forward with my music," he said.

Thunder Bay 'really supportive'

Palosaari, who released his album in 2016, has been making music since the early 2000s.

It's been hard work, he said, but the father of two has now managed to make it his full time job, and he says along the way he's received a lot of support from the local community.

"I've always had a lot of support from Thunder Bay. We're a really supportive community," he said.

"A lot of people that support me aren't necessarily hip hop fans, but they still come up to me and urge me to keep going and they tell me that they want to see me succeed."

An online voting period is currently underway to determine the winners of the Canadian Urban Television Hip-Hop Awards. The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Toronto on May 6.