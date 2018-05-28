Officials with a charity in Thunder Bay, Ont. says they have found a new home to continue their operation and will soon be moving in as they have already signed a two-year lease on the new space.

Precious Bundles Children's Clothing Assistance Program assists families in need by supplying gently used clothing, toys, books and other items.

The charity had said earlier this year that it may have to cease operations as it wasn't able to continue to use its existing location. However, officials released a written announcement on Monday saying that a property owner had stepped forward and offered a two year lease that was within the organization's budget.

"Our hearts were truly warmed with the level of support that Thunder Bay came through with," said a volunteer board member, Emily Shandruk. "We've received suggestions from our community, local real estate agents came forward and the media really took it upon themselves to ensure that our plea for help was heard."

The charity, which is completely run by volunteers, will be moving into their new space in Westfort at the end of June.

"We can now focus on our Fall Raffle, which is our main source of funds, and not worry that we will have to stop services." said Shandruk, "We encourage anyone interested in further supporting us with donations, or in need of a bundle, to follow our Precious Bundle's Children's Clothing Assistance Program Facebook page, as we will post all updates there."