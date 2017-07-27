Power has been restored to over 3,000 people northeast of Thunder Bay, Ont., after a widespread outage that started early Thursday morning, according to Hydro One.
The utility reported that the outage affected a number of communities, including Longlac, Beardmore, Nakina and Caramat, as well as Aroland, Rocky Bay, Long Lake 58 and Ginoogaming First Nations.
Power was also reported out in some rural areas outside of Thunder Bay.
The power went out just before 6 a.m. ET, Hydro One said. The utility reported that a "downed structure" was repaired and that power was restored around 2:30 p.m.
Social services offices closed
The outage led to the Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board temporarily closing its offices in Geraldton and Longlac, the board stated in a written release Thursday.
All services provided out of those offices were temporarily suspended and appointments scheduled for Thursday cancelled, the DSSAB said. That includes Ontario Works, social housing and child care appointments.
People affected were being asked to contact their worker on July 28 to reschedule.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.