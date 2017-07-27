Power has been restored to over 3,000 people northeast of Thunder Bay, Ont., after a widespread outage that started early Thursday morning, according to Hydro One.

The utility reported that the outage affected a number of communities, including Longlac, Beardmore, Nakina and Caramat, as well as Aroland, Rocky Bay, Long Lake 58 and Ginoogaming First Nations.

Power was also reported out in some rural areas outside of Thunder Bay.

The power went out just before 6 a.m. ET, Hydro One said. The utility reported that a "downed structure" was repaired and that power was restored around 2:30 p.m.

Social services offices closed

The outage led to the Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board temporarily closing its offices in Geraldton and Longlac, the board stated in a written release Thursday.

All services provided out of those offices were temporarily suspended and appointments scheduled for Thursday cancelled, the DSSAB said. That includes Ontario Works, social housing and child care appointments.

People affected were being asked to contact their worker on July 28 to reschedule.