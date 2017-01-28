Thunder Bay Hydro is hoping a new pilot project will give more power to the people.

The utility has flipped the switch on its first 'power house' installation. Located at a private residence on Oliver Road, the setup includes solar panels on the roof, a battery bank in the garage and a computerized controller, said Robert Mace, Thunder Bay Hydro's president.

Homeowners can use the electricity generated to power their home, store it for use in the event of an outage or send it back into the grid for a credit on their hydro bill.

"This is certainly the first project like this in Thunder Bay," Mace said. "There are some limited installations in other parts of Ontario."

Thunder Bay Hydro partnered with Powerstream Inc., a southern Ontario-based utility, for the project.

Mace said the goal for this first house is to gauge how well it works for Thunder Bay residents.

"We have different weather, [it's] colder," he said. "Different sunlight patters, different usage needs."

Thunder Bay Hydro was looking for homes that met specific criteria for its first installation, Mace said.

"We needed houses with a good-sized roof, a good southern exposure without shade," he said. "Not everyone can make it work."

The home is owned by Jouni Kuokkanen and Kristine Thompson.

'Exciting day'

"It's a pretty exciting day for us," Thompson said. "This is like winning the lottery, as far as Jouni and I feel."

Thompson said their family's power consumption is high, so they hope to be able to cut back on costs with the new system.

In addition, one of their sons requires medication, which needs to be stored in the fridge.

"When the power does go out, now our fridge gets to stay on," Thompson said. "We don't have to lose that medication."

Mace said the home can produce about 6,000 kw/h of electricity a year. The average residential customer, he said, uses about 8,000 kw/h a year.

Different than 'microfit' programs

The project differs from 'microfit' solar installations, Mace said. With those systems, all electricity generated from the solar panels is sold back into the hydro grid, with no options as far as using it to power the home or storing it in a battery.

In addition, customers under Thunder Bay Hydro's new initiative can choose how generated power is handled.

"The customer can decide, if it's peak time, high time-of-use electricity prices, 'well, we don't want to charge the battery, we want to put it all in the grid and save money,'" Mace said. "We really look forward to working with the customers."

"I think this is just the tip of the iceberg."